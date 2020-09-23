Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Ascendant Resources Inc (TSE:ASND)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 83711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Ascendant Resources from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It primarily has 100% interests in the El Mochito zinc, silver, and lead mine located in west central Honduras. The company was formerly known as Morumbi Resources Inc and changed its name to Ascendant Resources Inc in December 2016.

