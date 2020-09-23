Ashford (AINC) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Ashford (NYSE: AINC) is one of 43 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ashford to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Ashford alerts:

13.7% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Ashford shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ashford and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -58.25% -88.48% 7.00% Ashford Competitors -63.59% -78.63% -12.67%

Risk and Volatility

Ashford has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford’s competitors have a beta of 2.40, suggesting that their average share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ashford and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $291.25 million -$13.85 million 0.97 Ashford Competitors $1.59 billion $106.82 million 21.05

Ashford’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ashford and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford Competitors 249 660 847 48 2.38

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 34.23%. Given Ashford’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Ashford competitors beat Ashford on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.