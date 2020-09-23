AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Trading Up 3.4%

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) shares were up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 376 ($4.91) and last traded at GBX 393 ($5.14). Approximately 2,209 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.97).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 369.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 341.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 million and a P/E ratio of -25.69.

About AssetCo (LON:ASTO)

AssetCo plc engages in the provision of management and resources to the fire and rescue emergency services in the Middle East and internationally. The company offers outsourced fire and rescue services. Its solutions include recruitment, training, and provision of personnel; development of internationally accredited operating standards; operational asset procurement; and asset and facilities management services.

