AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $256,580.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,373.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 332,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,191,717.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,442 shares of company stock worth $940,325 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 40.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

