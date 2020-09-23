Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $120.91. The company had a trading volume of 500,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.88. Assurant has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Assurant’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 1,595.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Assurant by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

