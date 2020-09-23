AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Rating Increased to Buy at Oddo Bhf

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.07. 31,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,276,881. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $52.02. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,889,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,120,000 after buying an additional 314,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

