ATB Capital Cuts Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$10.25

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$11.30 to C$10.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACB. AltaCorp Capital upped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$10.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$18.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.90.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

TSE ACB traded down C$2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.15. 5,978,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,635. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.44. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$7.11 and a twelve month high of C$80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.