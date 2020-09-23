ATC Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $281.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $969,344.64 and approximately $281.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00424158 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011868 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000463 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003004 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,306,903 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

