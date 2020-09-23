Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Gap Up to $1.97

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $2.34. Athersys shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 13,258 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Athersys in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $388.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of -1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 510,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,471. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,134,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 123,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athersys by 40.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,514,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after buying an additional 2,756,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 436,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 316,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 870,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 132,750 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

