ATLANT (ATL) Price Hits $0.0185 on Exchanges

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $196.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ATLANT has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043448 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.38 or 0.04388908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009499 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034297 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002164 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

