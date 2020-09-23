Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $235.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 16.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 163.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

