Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.41

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.41 and last traded at $63.02, with a volume of 4753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.38.
AAWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07.
In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,846.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $778,440.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 153,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,148.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,662. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAWW)
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
