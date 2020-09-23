Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.41

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.41 and last traded at $63.02, with a volume of 4753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.38.

AAWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,846.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $778,440.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 153,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,148.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,662. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

