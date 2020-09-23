Atlas Protocol (ATP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $133,137.00

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $133,137.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00040355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00227530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00079060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.14 or 0.01469230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00200402 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

