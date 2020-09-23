ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of ATN International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ATN International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.25.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $799.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.94 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATN International will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -618.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,050 shares in the company, valued at $27,623,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William F. Kreisher sold 500 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $31,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $253,578 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the first quarter worth $55,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ATN International by 14.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ATN International by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ATN International by 17.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

