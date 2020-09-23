Atonomi Achieves Market Capitalization of $209,410.56 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $209,410.56 and approximately $134.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, BitForex and IDEX. Over the last week, Atonomi has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atonomi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043639 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.73 or 0.04403682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00056921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034297 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BitForex, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.