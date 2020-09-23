Atria Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,062,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,057,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 276,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,642,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV opened at $110.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.79. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.12 and a 12 month high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.