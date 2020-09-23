Atria Investments LLC Buys 16,417 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 326.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 378.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total value of $1,191,420.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,148.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,033 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.95, for a total transaction of $585,402.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,029 shares in the company, valued at $21,892,550.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,599 shares of company stock worth $39,280,022. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNG opened at $268.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.03 and a fifty-two week high of $317.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.35 and its 200 day moving average is $255.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.81 and a beta of 0.48.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.69.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

