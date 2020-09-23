Atria Investments LLC Buys New Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 87,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 163.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 107,881 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 64.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,478,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $96,035,000 after acquiring an additional 20,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.2% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 23,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

