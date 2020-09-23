Atria Investments LLC Invests $5.76 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,763,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after buying an additional 6,868,082 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,989,000 after buying an additional 1,174,658 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,056,000 after buying an additional 713,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,463,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,650,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,065,000 after buying an additional 652,041 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

