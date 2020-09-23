Atria Investments LLC Invests $5.80 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 117,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,843,000 after buying an additional 391,586 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,569,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,846,000 after acquiring an additional 341,941 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $110,238,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,226 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,797,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,554,000 after acquiring an additional 410,291 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.26. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

