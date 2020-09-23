Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Novartis by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Novartis by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.36. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Novartis’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.