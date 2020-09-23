Atria Investments LLC Takes $5.63 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,694 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $113,476,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $123.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.20. The company has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

