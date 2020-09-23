aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160,000.00

Analysts predict that aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) will post $160,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120,000.00 and the highest is $190,000.00. aTyr Pharma reported sales of $180,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year sales of $9.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.08 million, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $25.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 190.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director John K. Clarke sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $29,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,042.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,560 shares of company stock valued at $38,973 in the last 90 days. 9.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,551 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 587,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 358,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. 556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,643. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $37.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.14.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

