Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 216.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ACB. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 306,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $845.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $62.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

