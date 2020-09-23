Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 216.34% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on ACB. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.
Shares of NYSE:ACB traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 306,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $845.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $62.88.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.