Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $6.14. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 169,772 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6,271.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $845.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

