Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Cowen

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Cowen from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.40 to C$11.30 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. AltaCorp Capital increased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$10.40 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$18.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.90.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded down C$2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.15. 5,978,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$7.11 and a 1 year high of C$80.64.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.