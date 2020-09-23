Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. AltaCorp Capital boosted their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$10.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.40 to C$11.30 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. CIBC cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.90.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB stock traded down C$2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.15. 5,978,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,635. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$7.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.44.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.