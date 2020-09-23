Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Stock Price Down 22.6%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) dropped 22.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.52 and last traded at C$7.53. Approximately 1,757,871 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,459,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.73.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACB. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. AltaCorp Capital boosted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$10.40 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.40 to C$11.30 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.18.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.44.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.