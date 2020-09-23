Aurora Hits One Day Volume of $4.58 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Aurora token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Bitinka, Indodax and Kucoin. During the last week, Aurora has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $38.60 million and $4.58 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043916 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $462.59 or 0.04414749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00058878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034225 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002183 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Indodax, Bitinka and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

