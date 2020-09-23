Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Aurora Spine Corp (CVE:ASG) fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 3,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 22,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market cap of $8.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.03 million for the quarter.

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and commercialization of interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. Its products include interspinous process lumbar fusion devices for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provides spacing and stability between the vertebrae and bone grows to complete the fusion process; sterile-packed titanium plasma spray coated spinal infusion implants for bone growth; and 3D Printed Stand Alone ALIF Cage, an integrated plate and spacer system that helps to preserve the natural anatomic profile, and providing spinal column support and stability.

