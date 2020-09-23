Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $242.41.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $229.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.74 and a 200-day moving average of $208.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 140.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $261.94.
In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,668 shares of company stock worth $3,816,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,314,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,107 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,054,000 after acquiring an additional 735,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $920,678,000 after acquiring an additional 30,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after acquiring an additional 826,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $581,599,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
