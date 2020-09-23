Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $242.41.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $229.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.74 and a 200-day moving average of $208.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 140.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $261.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,668 shares of company stock worth $3,816,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,314,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,107 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,054,000 after acquiring an additional 735,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $920,678,000 after acquiring an additional 30,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after acquiring an additional 826,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $581,599,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.