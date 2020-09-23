Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Lowered to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $77.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Get Autoliv alerts:

NYSE:ALV traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.90. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Autoliv by 107.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,916,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,746 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,763,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 108.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,685,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,728,000 after purchasing an additional 877,575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 454.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 474,721 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.