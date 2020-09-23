AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $7.92 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.01 by $7.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

AZO opened at $1,166.71 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,205.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,087.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price target (up from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,272.72.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

