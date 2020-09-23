AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $1,320.00 at Wedbush

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 target price (up from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Nomura boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,284.94.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,166.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,205.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,087.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.01 by $7.92. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 65.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in AutoZone by 12.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

