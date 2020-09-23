AutoZone’s (AZO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AZO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective (up from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,289.33.

Get AutoZone alerts:

NYSE:AZO traded down $11.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,154.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,826. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,205.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,087.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.01 by $7.92. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 65.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in AutoZone by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,040,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.