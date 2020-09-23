Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (CVE:XLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 580473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.60 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $193.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It also offers products through its retail store. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

