Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 30,000 Shares

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $3,579,900.00.

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $124.73. 485,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,901. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.45. Avalara Inc has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $144.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -191.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,571,000 after purchasing an additional 976,041 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,988,000 after purchasing an additional 986,344 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,410,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,901,000 after acquiring an additional 159,681 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,156,000 after acquiring an additional 51,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 31.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,891,000 after acquiring an additional 245,883 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

