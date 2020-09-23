Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Shares Gap Up to $1.48

Shares of Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.63. Avalon shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 1,371 shares trading hands.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Raffles Associates LP owned about 1.81% of Avalon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.