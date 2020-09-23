AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Shares Down 2.5%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 726 ($9.49) and last traded at GBX 730 ($9.54). Approximately 96,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 161,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 749 ($9.79).

The stock has a market cap of $799.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 707.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 671.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50.

About AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT)

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

