Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Shares Gap Down to $0.46

Shares of Avivagen Inc (CVE:VIV) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.43. Avivagen shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a market cap of $20.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3.54.

About Avivagen (CVE:VIV)

Avivagen Inc develops and commercializes various products to replace antibiotics in livestock feeds to optimize the health and growth of the animals by supporting the animal's own health defenses. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

