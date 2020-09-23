Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATCO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aware from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Aware in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Aware from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Aware from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.46.

Aware stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. Aware has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aware stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Atlas Corp. operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of November 14, 2019, it operated a fleet of 119 containerships. The company was formerly known as Seaspan Corporation.

