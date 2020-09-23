Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.25.

AAXN stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -157.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $78,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,247.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,199 shares of company stock valued at $285,999 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $1,444,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 207,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after buying an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $1,119,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 113,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

