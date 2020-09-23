Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €40.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.51 ($47.66) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.75 ($46.76).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €38.02 ($44.73). 3,131,365 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €37.96 and its 200-day moving average is €30.72. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.