Baader Bank Analysts Give Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) a €0.70 Price Target

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) received a €0.70 ($0.82) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.

HDD has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €0.54 ($0.64) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €0.85 ($1.00) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €0.99 ($1.16).

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen alerts:

HDD traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €0.50 ($0.59). 374,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 1-year low of €0.48 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of €1.38 ($1.62). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €0.64. The stock has a market cap of $152.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.54.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.