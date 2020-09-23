Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Buys £45,670.50 in Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Stephen R. Billingham acquired 20,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £45,670.50 ($59,676.60).

BBY stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 228 ($2.98). 1,573,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71. Balfour Beatty plc has a 1-year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 296.94 ($3.88). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 236.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 244.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 15.00.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Balfour Beatty to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Balfour Beatty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balfour Beatty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 308.75 ($4.03).

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.