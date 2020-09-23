Banano Trading 7.4% Lower This Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $32,879.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Banano has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00227167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00081905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.01450502 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,492,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,107,474,303 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

