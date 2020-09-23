Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.54

Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 5204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

BMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Banco Macro currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 62,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 709.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 52,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 46,048 shares during the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

