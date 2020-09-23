Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BCTF stock remained flat at $$9.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Bancorp 34 has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Get Bancorp 34 alerts:

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bancorp 34 had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.