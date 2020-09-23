Band Protocol (BAND) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65.26 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $127.98 million and approximately $65.26 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for $6.24 or 0.00059598 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00040108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00227956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00079360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.01483241 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00202104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

