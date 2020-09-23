Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) to post $3.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.84 billion and the highest is $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.67 billion to $16.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $16.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.03.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,666 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,493,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,760,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,070,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,125,000 after buying an additional 653,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,583,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,087,000 after acquiring an additional 250,327 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.48. 4,801,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,962,118. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

